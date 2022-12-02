Navetta Vita Aosta Torino Caselle

Come ogni anno, ripartirà (già da questo weekend 3 e 4 dicembre) il servizio shuttle condiviso da e per l'aeroporto di Torino Caselle.



Le modalità rimangono le medesime degli anni passati, 25€ a persona per raggiungere da Caselle i paesi della vallata centrale (Ponte, Verrès, Chatillon, Aosta) e viceversa.



I clienti che invece vorranno raggiungere la destinazione presso Hotel/Resort nelle vallate laterali (Cogne, Champoluc, Gressoney, Cervinia ecc..) pagheranno un extra di 80€ ogni 5 persone per singola prenotazione. Il servizio è prenotabile esclusivamente sul sito transfervallee.eu nella sezione "Transfer condiviso".



---





Good afternoon,

as every year, the shared shuttle service to and from Turin Airport will start up again (from this weekend, 3 and 4 December).

The modalities remain the same as in previous years, 25€ per person one-way or return trip to/from the central valley locations (Pont-Saint-Martin, Verrès, Chatillon, Aosta)

For just €80.00 per 5 persons and single booking, you can travel to your hotel/resort located in the side valleys (Cogne, Champoluc, Gressoney, Cervinia, Courmayeur).