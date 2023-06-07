Towards rowing… and beyond: 5 itineraries for trekking lovers in Varese

From Friday 16th to Sunday 18th June, Varese will be animated by the World Rowing Championships. Why not take this beautiful opportunity to discover the "natural" side of this territory?

Just the Schiranna, seat of the Championships, in fact, is one of the main stages of the tour around Lake Varese, the 10th Italian lake by extension. With its recognizable shoe shape bathes nine municipalities: Varese, Azzate, Bardello with Malgesso and Bregano, Biandronno, Bodio Lomnago, Buguggiate, Galliate Lombardo, Cazzago Brabbia and Gavirate. It can be covered on foot or by bike thanks to the 28 km long cycle path that runs around it.

From the lake we pass to the forest, with Path 10 that connects Velate, Orino and Campo dei Fiori. It can be reached either from S. Ambrogio-Fogliaro through via Adige, or passing through Masnago and Avigno along via Saffi. The path winds through the woods, from the Poggio to the Sentiero Natura delle Sorgenti at Cascina Zambella, until the junction to the right for Barasso or left for Luvinate.

Last stop of Path 10 and before a new path is Orino. From here, in fact, begins Path 2, steeper and steeper until you reach a grassy mule track towards the Military Road that, hairpin bend after hairpin bend, leads to the top, that is the Fort of Orino, a beautiful viewpoint over the Alps and Prealps.

We remain "high" with the path that leads to the Sacred Mount, the cobbled road over two kilometers that touches 14 Chapels, from the Annunciation to the Assumption of Mary, plus one, the actual Sanctuary; they are divided into groups of five, separated by triumphal arches and fountains for the refreshment of pilgrims. Each one represents a small monument unique in its kind. The Chapels - and the entire route - were designed in 1604 by the architect Giuseppe Bernascone, also known as "il Mancino" (the works were completed in 1698).

Let's return to the plain and head to Castiglione Olona, a small historic village about 11 km from Varese. From here, begins a track of 20.7 km in the middle of nature that makes us discover the Monasteries of Torba (UNESCO good) and Cairate. Then, Fagnano Olona where we expect a refreshment point in the countryside where we stop to rest before walking towards Castellanza, destination of our journey. From Castellanza, we can return directly to Varese by train.