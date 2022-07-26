Shopping in Varese (and province): handbags, shoes, vinyl, spices and wine

Every time we visit new cities, the shopping moment comes unavoidably. Whether we have in mind small souvenirs, like magnets or postcards, typical food or garments, we all go back home with bags and suitcases full of souvenirs.

Why not to take advantage of a weekend in Varese, during the World Rowing Championships Under 19 and Under 23 to enjoy a tour in the town shops and indulge into some shopping ?

A new look

It is known that shoes and bags are never enough. In the town centre, a few minutes away one from the other, the staff of two historical shops, Figini and Ambrosetti, are always ready to welcome you and show shoes for any need and taste (Figini) and handbags, backpacks, wallets… all that you cannot miss in your closet.

Would care also for a beautiful hat, Melegari Hat Shop in Saronno, dating back to 1914, is waiting for you.

A taste of Varese

Are you visiting the town and feeling hungry? Every one in Varese has eaten, at least once in one’s life, a sandwich at Golden Egg or a slice of pizza at Zei – to be eaten in the Piazza Monte Grappa, sitting close to the fountain! -, two “must” of our town.

In the same area, the staff of Drogheria Vercellini will be happy to suggest some typical food of the place, to be carried home and tasted there, and in particular spices.

Would you also care for a glass of wine? In Gavirate there is a table waiting for you at the Cantina Piemontese, a winery with cellar which animates the centre of the small town, or you can try the Bottazzi wine shop in Besozzo.

To round off the day with some sweetness you have to taste a “Brutto e Buono” (also under a parfait shape) at the Veniani Cake Shop in Gavirate, or the delicacies prepared by Fabio, pastry chef and owner of the Chiara Bakery at Olgiate Olona.

Any idea for a present?

Would you like to buy a vinyl (yes, a vinyl record!) for a special gift? At Carù in Gallarate and at Record Runners in Varese you will find what you are looking for.

Are there any kids at home to whom you wish to buy a present? Go to Fantasia, a shop that for a few decades has been selling toys to Varese people of any taste and age, from Lego to model cars and trains.

And if you want to buy some flowers before leaving the town, go to Fioraia Corvi, a flower shop located in the centre of Varese or to Colombo flower shop, in Gallarate.