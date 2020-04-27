LiveOnLine: il concerto del Primo Maggio in diretta su tutti i giornali del gruppo MoreNews (Il trailer) [VIDEO]

Trailer LiveOnLine PrimoMaggio
<svg viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" preserveaspectratio="[object SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M0.2,27.2V0.2l24.1,13.7L0.2,27.2z" opacity="0.3" transform="[object SVGAnimatedTransformList]" fill="#000"></path><path d="M0.2,27.2V0.2l24.1,13.7L0.2,27.2z" fill="#ffffff"></path></svg>
<svg viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" preserveaspectratio="[object SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><g fill="000" opacity="0.3" transform="[object SVGAnimatedTransformList]" class="brid-rew0"><path d="M14.5,39h-3.9V26.7l-3.8,1.1v-2.9l7.3-2.5h0.4V39z"></path><path d="M28.5,32.2c0,2.2-0.5,4-1.5,5.2c-1,1.2-2.4,1.8-4.3,1.8c-1.8,0-3.3-0.6-4.3-1.8c-1-1.2-1.5-2.9-1.5-5.2v-3c0-2.2,0.5-4,1.5-5.2c1-1.2,2.4-1.8,4.3-1.8c1.8,0,3.3,0.6,4.3,1.8c1,1.2,1.5,3,1.5,5.2V32.2z M24.7,28.6c0-1.2-0.2-2.1-0.5-2.7c-0.3-0.6-0.8-0.9-1.5-0.9c-0.7,0-1.1,0.3-1.4,0.8c-0.3,0.5-0.5,1.4-0.5,2.5v4.2c0,1.2,0.2,2.1,0.5,2.7c0.3,0.6,0.8,0.9,1.5,0.9c0.7,0,1.1-0.3,1.4-0.8c0.3-0.6,0.5-1.4,0.5-2.6V28.6z"></path><polygon points="[object SVGPointList]"></polygon></g><g fill="#fff" class="brid-rew1"><path d="M14.5,39h-3.9V26.7l-3.8,1.1v-2.9l7.3-2.5h0.4V39z"></path><path d="M28.5,32.2c0,2.2-0.5,4-1.5,5.2c-1,1.2-2.4,1.8-4.3,1.8c-1.8,0-3.3-0.6-4.3-1.8c-1-1.2-1.5-2.9-1.5-5.2v-3c0-2.2,0.5-4,1.5-5.2c1-1.2,2.4-1.8,4.3-1.8c1.8,0,3.3,0.6,4.3,1.8c1,1.2,1.5,3,1.5,5.2V32.2z M24.7,28.6c0-1.2-0.2-2.1-0.5-2.7c-0.3-0.6-0.8-0.9-1.5-0.9c-0.7,0-1.1,0.3-1.4,0.8c-0.3,0.5-0.5,1.4-0.5,2.5v4.2c0,1.2,0.2,2.1,0.5,2.7c0.3,0.6,0.8,0.9,1.5,0.9c0.7,0,1.1-0.3,1.4-0.8c0.3-0.6,0.5-1.4,0.5-2.6V28.6z"></path><polygon points="[object SVGPointList]"></polygon></g></svg>
<svg viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" preserveaspectratio="[object SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><g opacity="0.3" transform="[object SVGAnimatedTransformList]" fill="#000"><polygon points="[object SVGPointList]"></polygon><rect height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]"></rect></g><g fill="#FFFFFF"><polygon points="[object SVGPointList]"></polygon><rect height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]"></rect></g></svg>
<svg viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" preserveaspectratio="[object SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><g opacity="0.3" transform="[object SVGAnimatedTransformList]" fill="#000"><polygon points="[object SVGPointList]"></polygon><polygon points="[object SVGPointList]"></polygon></g><g fill="#fff"><polygon points="[object SVGPointList]"></polygon><polygon points="[object SVGPointList]"></polygon></g></svg>
<svg viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" preserveaspectratio="[object SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><g opacity="0.3" transform="[object SVGAnimatedTransformList]" fill="#000"><path d="M0,0h18.5v12.2H0V0z M17.1,1.4H1.4v9.3h15.6V1.4z"></path><rect height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]"></rect></g><g><path d="M0,0h18.5v12.2H0V0z M17.1,1.4H1.4v9.3h15.6V1.4z" fill="#FFFFFF"></path><rect height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" fill="#FFFFFF" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]"></rect></g></svg>
<svg viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" preserveaspectratio="[object SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M20,13.3l-2.1-1.6c0-0.3,0-0.5,0-0.8s0-0.5,0-0.8L20,8.7c0.2-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.1-0.7l-1.9-3.3c-0.1-0.3-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.3l-2.4,1c-0.4-0.3-0.9-0.6-1.3-0.8L13.5,2c0-0.3-0.3-0.5-0.6-0.5H9.1C8.8,1.6,8.6,1.8,8.5,2L8.2,4.6C7.7,4.8,7.3,5.1,6.9,5.4l-2.4-1c-0.2-0.1-0.5,0-0.7,0.3L1.9,7.9C1.7,8.2,1.8,8.5,2,8.7l2.1,1.6c0,0.3,0,0.5,0,0.8s0,0.5,0,0.8L2,13.3c-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.5-0.1,0.7l1.9,3.3c0.1,0.3,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.3l2.4-1c0.4,0.3,0.9,0.6,1.3,0.8L8.5,20c0,0.3,0.3,0.5,0.6,0.5h3.8c0.3,0,0.5-0.2,0.6-0.5l0.3-2.6c0.5-0.2,0.9-0.5,1.3-0.8l2.4,1c0.2,0.1,0.5,0,0.7-0.3l1.9-3.3C20.3,13.8,20.2,13.5,20,13.3zM11,13.7c-1.5,0-2.7-1.2-2.7-2.7S9.5,8.3,11,8.3c1.5,0,2.7,1.2,2.7,2.7S12.5,13.7,11,13.7z" fill="#FFFFFF"></path></svg>
<svg viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" preserveaspectratio="[object SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><g><rect height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" fill="#FFFFFF" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]"></rect><rect height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" fill="#FFFFFF" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]"></rect><path d="M218.7,65.5H21.3c-0.7,0-1.3,0.5-1.3,1.2v143.1c0,0.6,0.6,1.2,1.3,1.2h197.4c0.7,0,1.3-0.5,1.3-1.2V66.6C220,66,219.4,65.5,218.7,65.5z M92.7,165.5v-54.5l63.6,27.3L92.7,165.5z" fill="#FFFFFF"></path></g></svg>
<svg viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" preserveaspectratio="[object SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12.74,13.06 v4.9 l9.8,-7.3 l-9.8,-7.4 v4.6 c-11.8,0 -12.2,12.5 -12.2,12.5 C3.94,14.96 6.34,13.06 12.74,13.06 z" fill="#fff"></path></svg>